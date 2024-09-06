Menu

Environment

Orphan orca freed from B.C. lagoon has yet to reunite with family, researchers say

By Lasia Kretzel & Simon Little Global News
Posted September 6, 2024 3:44 pm
1 min read
The orphaned orca calf that escaped from a Vancouver Island lagoon earlier this year has yet to reunite with her family, according to researchers, but that may not be a cause for alarm just yet.

Bay Cetology, a whale research and conservation group based in Alert Bay,  wrote in a social media post that the two-year-old female orca, known as kwiisahi?is, or Brave Little Hunter, has only been documented alone so far. However, she appears to be living up to her name and holding her own.

The group said the calf has been reported in the waters around Nootka Island every month since she regained her freedom.

Her extended family has also been seen once in the area, but has also been moving up and down the coast.

“Last that we heard she was quite vocal. That means other whales can find her and hopefully she’s hearing others and perhaps they’re warming up to each other,” said Jared Towers, executive director of Bay Cetology.

“The main thing though is she’s managing to survive on her own so far, which is amazing.”

The group says it is likely the young whale and her family have crossed paths but have not remained together.

The Bigg’s killer whale calf was stuck in a lagoon near the village of Zeballos for more than a month after her pregnant mother became stranded at low tide and died. She swam free on April 26.

