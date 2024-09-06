Flying Air Canada? Check-in deadline for flights has changed

Travellers flying Air Canada now have to check-in for their flights a bit earlier than before.
The airline said on Friday that it has updated its check-in cut-off times to 60 minutes for most flights.
The deadline to check-in has been pushed earlier by 15 minutes as the previous cut-off time was 45 minutes.
The earlier check-in times went into effect on Wednesday and apply to all flights except for those departing from the Toronto Island (YTZ) airport and the landline bus services, Air Canada said.
“This change ensures a smoother, more efficient boarding and baggage loading process, and gives everyone peace of mind in preparation for takeoff,” the airline said in an emailed statement.
“We are advising customers travelling directly of the check-in deadlines.”
This comes as a possible strike of Air Canada pilots is looming.
Online check-in for Air Canada and most other airlines can be done 24 hours before departure time.
For travellers who prefer to check-in at the airport, Air Canada is advising to arrive well in advance of the check-in deadlines.
Checked-in luggage can be dropped off as early as four hours before the flight time.
Air Canada and the union representing its pilots, the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), are meeting this week in efforts to avoid the strike after the union said talks had “completely stalled” last week.
The airline said last week progress has been made in its negotiations and it hopes to reach a deal, but it still faces the possibility of a strike by its 5,400 pilots as early as Sept. 17 when the union will be in a strike position.
Air Canada is offering passengers who have booked flights around the date of a possible pilot strike next month some increased flexibility in rebooking their travel.
— with files from Global News’ Uday Rana and The Canadian Press.
