Economy

Canada’s unemployment rate hits 7-year high in August

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted September 6, 2024 8:33 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Bigger cuts a possibility as Bank of Canada lowers benchmark interest rate to 4.25%'
Bigger cuts a possibility as Bank of Canada lowers benchmark interest rate to 4.25%
The Bank of Canada lowered its key interest rate by 25 basis points on Wednesday, simultaneously opening the door to bigger cuts if the economy slows more sharply in the months ahead. As Anne Gaviola reports, the third consecutive rate cut was widely expected by economists and brings the central bank’s benchmark interest rate to 4.25 per cent.
Canada’s unemployment rate ticked higher again in August as the labour market continues to cool.

Statistics Canada said Friday that the unemployment rate rose to 6.6 per cent amid a gain of 22,000 net jobs. The increase reflected gains in part-time work but declines in full-time jobs.

That’s up from 6.4 per cent in July, when the economy shed a few thousand jobs.

The national unemployment rate now stands at its highest point since May 2017, according to StatCan, outside the pandemic years.

Canada’s jobless rate has continued to rise despite largely continuing to add jobs as rapid population growth grows the overall labour pool.

StatCan noted that students in particular faced a difficult summer job market. The unemployment rate among students returning to school in the fall was 16.7 per cent, the highest level since 2012, excluding the pandemic.

Click to play video: 'Immigration lawyer calls Ottawa’s move to limit temporary foreign workers ‘political’'
Immigration lawyer calls Ottawa’s move to limit temporary foreign workers ‘political’
One sector continuing to see growth in August was the health care and social assistance market. In the preceding year, this sector added 157,000 positions, which StatCan says accounts for nearly half of all job growth in the country over that period.

Educational services also added jobs in August, offset by losses in professional, scientific and technical services as well as “other services,” which StatCan says includes personal and repair work.

Average hourly wages rose 5.0 per cent in August, the agency says, down slightly from 5.2 per cent the month before.

The latest read of the Canadian labour market comes two days after the Bank of Canada delivered its third consecutive interest rate cut, lowering borrowing costs in an effort to relieve some pressure on the economy.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

