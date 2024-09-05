Black Creek head-on crash caught on dashcam video

Send this page to someone via email

A Vancouver Island family is pleading with drivers to pay attention after a wrong-way motorist crashed into them head-on.

The crash on the Island Highway near Black Creek was caught on dashcam video, and shows a straight, narrow highway and an oncoming pickup truck swerving into the oncoming lane. The driver in the vehicle that’s filming veers onto the shoulder before impact.

The two vehicles involved were destroyed, but everyone survived.

“It looked like it was quite obviously pretty high-velocity crash,” Oyster River Fire Rescue captain Jeff Caring said, adding the speed limit in the area is 60 km/h.

“No skid marks on the highway or anything indicating anybody was slamming on the brakes.”

Four people were taken to hospital by ambulance while two more were driven in vehicles, according to Caring.

Story continues below advertisement

0:37 Wrong-way crash caught on camera in Kelowna

“We’re looking at it as the possible cause of being inattentive, not paying attention, whatever the cause of that might be,” said Const. Monika Terragni with Comox Valley RCMP.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

It’s the latest crash in what first responders are calling an especially dangerous year on B.C. roads.

In the first seven months of this year, 182 people have died on B.C. roads, trending upwards compared to the previous three years, according to the BC Coroners Service.

BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) is seeing things move in a similar direction.

“We’ve responded to 2,247 motor vehicle incidents along in July of 2024,” Brian Twaites with BCEHS said.

“That’s the highest number in a decade.”

Story continues below advertisement

While no one was seriously hurt in this crash, police are reminding motorists to stay vigilant when behind the wheel.

“All it takes is a couple of seconds of not paying attention on the road for something to happen,” Terragni said.

“And for that to change the lives of yourself and anyone who is on the road with you.”