Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Fugitive from Quebec arrested in Hungary more than three months after prison escape

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 5, 2024 5:24 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Over 100 inmates killed in attempted prison break in Congo'
Over 100 inmates killed in attempted prison break in Congo
RELATED - At least 129 people were killed while trying to escape from the central Makala prison in the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo in the early hours of Monday, the government said.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Quebec provincial police say one of the province’s top 10 most wanted criminals has been arrested after he escaped from a minimum security federal detention centre in May.

Police say Yacine Zouaoui, 32, was apprehended in Budapest, Hungary on Tuesday and extradition procedures are underway to bring him back to Canada.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Zouaoui, who was serving an indeterminate sentence for second-degree murder and assault causing bodily injury, was noticed missing from the facility north of Montreal on the night of May 23.

He was convicted in the 2011 fatal stabbing of a 43-year-old man in Burnaby, B.C.

Trending Now

Quebec provincial police say they worked with the RCMP, Correctional Service Canada, Interpol and other partners to make the arrest.

Correctional Service Canada says it is investigating the escape with the provincial police.

Advertisement
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices