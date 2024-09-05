Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Oversight failures beset police vulnerable persons registry: Toronto ombudsman

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 5, 2024 5:24 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Toronto’s Ombudsman investigating City’s decision to deny shelter access to refugee claimants'
Toronto’s Ombudsman investigating City’s decision to deny shelter access to refugee claimants
WATCH: Toronto’s Ombudsman investigating City’s decision to deny shelter access to refugee claimants – Sep 21, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto’s ombudsman says a police registry intended to help officers support people with different needs and conditions has been beset by communication failures and poor management.

Kwame Addo says no one within the police service has taken responsibility for the vulnerable persons registry launched in 2019 – and even the unit that was supposed to oversee it denied being in charge.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The voluntary registry allows people to file personalized de-escalation strategies with police to help officers support those with emotional, psychological, medical and other physical conditions in the event of an emergency.

In the ombudsman’s first investigation into Toronto police, Addo says he found no one is promoting the registry and only 305 people have their information currently entered.

Trending Now

He says no one in the police service provides a central point of contact for registrants, reviews how communication could be improved, or ensures staff are doing their jobs.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto police say they will work to implement all the ombudsman’s recommendations, even though the force plans to eventually turn over operation of the registry to a third party.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices