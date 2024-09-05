Menu

Crime

Edmonton man faces child pornography charges after investigation that began in U.S.

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted September 5, 2024 1:34 pm
1 min read
A file photo of someone typing on a computer keyboard. View image in full screen
A file photo of someone typing on a computer keyboard. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
A child pornography investigation that began in the United States has led to charges being laid against an Edmonton man.

In a news release issued Thursday, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team said Trevor Smiley, 54, has been charged with making, transmitting, accessing and possessing child pornography.

“The U.S. investigation allegedly uncovered large-scale, online group chats dedicated to sharing images and videos showing the sexual abuse of children,” ALERT officials said. “The investigation also led to the arrest of a Massachusetts man.

“In August 2024, ALERT’s internet child exploitation (ICE) unit received information from U.S. Homeland Security Investigations that linked an Edmonton man to an investigation in Florida.”

According to ALERT, investigators believe Smiley shared child sexual exploitation material with a Florida man who was arrested on July 31. On Aug. 28, law enforcement officers in Alberta arrested Smiley and executed a search warrant at his home.

“Our forensic technicians are combing through the seized devices and while our investigation continues, we’re asking that anyone that has information to come forward,” said Sgt. Randy Poon of ALERT’s ICE unit.

Anyone with information related to this investigation or any child exploitation situation can call their local police department or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

