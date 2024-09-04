37-year-old man from Saskatoon involved in fatal collision on Highway 16

A crash on Highway 16 in northern Saskatchewan has claimed the life of a 37-year-old man.
RCMP say an S-U-V and a semi collided yesterday morning near North Battleford.
Get breaking National news
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
The driver and sole occupant of the S-U-V, who was from Saskatoon, was declared dead by E-M-S at the scene.
The semi driver wasn’t hurt.
More on Crime
Comments