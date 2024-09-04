37-year-old man from Saskatoon involved in fatal collision on Highway 16

See more sharing options

A crash on Highway 16 in northern Saskatchewan has claimed the life of a 37-year-old man.

RCMP say an S-U-V and a semi collided yesterday morning near North Battleford.

The driver and sole occupant of the S-U-V, who was from Saskatoon, was declared dead by E-M-S at the scene.

The semi driver wasn’t hurt.