Economy

Vancouver Special 2.0: B.C. unveils free, standardized multiplex housing designs

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 4, 2024 2:02 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. government release new housing regulations'
B.C. government release new housing regulations
The B.C. government has made public regulations and policy manuals on the province's new housing density rules, along with modelling that shows those rules will lead to lower expected costs for housing and rent. Richard Zussman reports. – Dec 7, 2023
Call it the Vancouver Special 2.0.

In an effort to cut costs and build times on new housing, the B.C. government has released a set of free, standardized designs for small-scale, multi-unit dwellings.

“Set housing designs mean that people will be able to build more beautiful homes in their communities, faster than ever before,” Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon said in a media release.

Click to play video: 'B.C. government institutes one staircase rule for buildings under 6 storeys'
B.C. government institutes one staircase rule for buildings under 6 storeys

The new designs will invariably draw parallels to the iconic “Vancouver special,” a cookie-cutter single-family home design built in large numbers between the 1960s and 1980s and known for its low build cost and, because of its well-known dimensions, quick permit turnaround at city hall.

Story continues below advertisement

The province is releasing duplex, triplex, quadplex and townhouse designs.  All of the designs comply with the latest B.C. building code, and can be customized for varying lot sizes.

The Ministry of Housing says the designs are based on “building blocks” that can be mixed and matched to add features including bedrooms and garages, and stacked up to three storeys.

The province has also released a variety of roof shapes and exterior finishes, along with designs for laneway homes and a “fully adaptable cottage suitable for aging in place.”

Local governments can also choose to fast track approval of the designs to expedite permitting and development.

Click to play video: 'New rules target denser homebuilding in Vancouver'
New rules target denser homebuilding in Vancouver

A catalogue of the designs is available online. 

It’s hoped the standardized designs will lead to quicker approvals and construction times as both builders and local governments get used to them.

Story continues below advertisement

The move follows legislation from the BC NDP government requiring municipalities provincewide to approve small-scale multiplex housing of at least four units along, with greater density near transit hubs.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

