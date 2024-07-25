Menu

Politics

90% of B.C. communities adopt changes to allow multiplex housing

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 25, 2024 4:15 pm
1 min read
B.C's housing minister is rolling out new legislation requiring cities to update zoning bylaws to increase density and speed up construction. Richard Zussman reports. – Nov 1, 2023
Almost all British Columbia communities have adopted the provincial government’s plan to tackle the housing crisis by allowing more multi-unit homes on properties.

The province says nearly 90 per cent of 188 local governments have followed the legislation that would allow for row homes, triplexes and townhouses on former single-home lots.

It says in a statement that 15 communities have asked for extensions to the June 30 bylaw deadline, while the District of Wells and the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality have been granted extensions because of recent or current wildfire evacuations.

The government says the District of West Vancouver — where some of B.C.’s most expensive properties are located — has rejected passing the bylaw, but it has been issued a non-compliance notice and a ministerial order could be issued.

Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon says they’re encouraged to see that most local governments have worked hard to adopt the much-needed changes to fix old zoning rules that will deliver the types of homes people need.

Local governments were required to make changes depending on the location of the property to allow either a minimum of one secondary suite or detached home on a lot, or up to six homes in areas that have frequent transit service.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

