Quebec man accused in fatal truck attack returns to court in December

A Quebec man charged with killing three men with his truck will return to court in early December to learn when he will stand trial.

Steeve Gagnon faces a total of 14 counts stemming from the alleged attack in Amqui, Que., on March 13, 2023, including three counts of first-degree murder.

Gagnon’s case was before a judge on Tuesday and was postponed until Dec. 2, when a date will likely be set for trial sometime next year.

He is also charged with nine counts of attempted murder and two counts of dangerous driving causing death in connection with the alleged attack.

A truck drove into several groups of pedestrians on a main street in the town about 350 kilometres northeast of Quebec City in what police have described as an intentional act.

Gagnon turned himself in after the alleged attack, which claimed the lives of 65-year-old Gérald Charest, 73-year-old Jean Lafrenière and 41-year-old Simon-Guillaume Bourget.