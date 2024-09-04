Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Canadiens’ Cole Caufield will don No. 13 jersey to honour hero Johnny Gaudreau

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted September 4, 2024 10:31 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Calgary Flames announce candlelight vigil for Matthew and Johnny Gaudreau'
Calgary Flames announce candlelight vigil for Matthew and Johnny Gaudreau
RELATED: As Calgary Flames fans continue to mourn the death of Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew, the team has announced plans for a candlelight vigil. Craig Momney has the details.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Montreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield is changing jersey numbers to honour hockey star and his hero Johnny Gaudreau, who was killed while cycling last week.

The American-born player announced the touching gesture Tuesday on his Instagram account, saying he will wear no. 13 this season in tribute of Gaudreau. They played together for Team USA at the IIHF World Hockey Championship this past May.

“Getting to play with your hero is something that most people only dream of. I was lucky enough to be Johnny’s teammate this past summer and it didn’t take long to realize how great of a person he was,” Caufield said. “He was the most welcoming, genuine, and funniest guy I have ever met.”

Gaudreau and his brother Matthew were riding bikes when they were struck from behind by a driver last Thursday in New Jersey. They were killed on the eve of their sister’s wedding. Sean Higgins, 43, has since been charged with two counts of vehicular homicide.

Story continues below advertisement

Their tragic deaths left the hockey world in shock, with tributes pouring in from fans and players like Caufield.

“Nothing will be able to fill the void in their families and loved ones’ hearts, but I hope it provides some comfort to know how these two positively impacted the lives of so many,” Caufield said. “They will truly be missed.”

The Habs heavyweight said he took every opportunity to be around Gaudreau, who was “someone everyone gravitated towards.”

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Gaudreau, he added, “paved the way for smaller players” and helped show they had a future in professional hockey.

Earlier in his career, Caufield had previously worn No. 13 because he was inspired by the hockey star and “now I will be wearing it again to honor him.”

“Not only was he an amazing hockey player and teammate, but he was down to earth and truly cared about every person he encountered,” Caufield said.

Caufield’s decision to hang up his signature No. 22 quickly prompted an outpouring of support on social media, with people calling it “heartwarming.” Another fan said Caufield was a “class act.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

 

The gesture was not lost on American hockey fans, either. After spending the majority of his career with the Calgary Flames, Gaudreau most recently played for the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Upon hearing the news, one person said he planned on buying a new Caufield jersey, describing the tribute as “beautiful.”

Story continues below advertisement

— with files from Global’s Phil Heidenreich and The Canadian Press

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices