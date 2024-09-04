Canadiens’ Cole Caufield will don No. 13 jersey to honour hero Johnny Gaudreau

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield is changing jersey numbers to honour hockey star and his hero Johnny Gaudreau, who was killed while cycling last week.

The American-born player announced the touching gesture Tuesday on his Instagram account, saying he will wear no. 13 this season in tribute of Gaudreau. They played together for Team USA at the IIHF World Hockey Championship this past May.

“Getting to play with your hero is something that most people only dream of. I was lucky enough to be Johnny’s teammate this past summer and it didn’t take long to realize how great of a person he was,” Caufield said. “He was the most welcoming, genuine, and funniest guy I have ever met.”

Gaudreau and his brother Matthew were riding bikes when they were struck from behind by a driver last Thursday in New Jersey. They were killed on the eve of their sister’s wedding. Sean Higgins, 43, has since been charged with two counts of vehicular homicide.

Their tragic deaths left the hockey world in shock, with tributes pouring in from fans and players like Caufield.

“Nothing will be able to fill the void in their families and loved ones’ hearts, but I hope it provides some comfort to know how these two positively impacted the lives of so many,” Caufield said. “They will truly be missed.”

The Habs heavyweight said he took every opportunity to be around Gaudreau, who was “someone everyone gravitated towards.”

Gaudreau, he added, “paved the way for smaller players” and helped show they had a future in professional hockey.

Earlier in his career, Caufield had previously worn No. 13 because he was inspired by the hockey star and “now I will be wearing it again to honor him.”

“Not only was he an amazing hockey player and teammate, but he was down to earth and truly cared about every person he encountered,” Caufield said.

Caufield’s decision to hang up his signature No. 22 quickly prompted an outpouring of support on social media, with people calling it “heartwarming.” Another fan said Caufield was a “class act.”

The gesture was not lost on American hockey fans, either. After spending the majority of his career with the Calgary Flames, Gaudreau most recently played for the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Upon hearing the news, one person said he planned on buying a new Caufield jersey, describing the tribute as “beautiful.”

— with files from Global’s Phil Heidenreich and The Canadian Press