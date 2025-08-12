Clement hits 3-run shot in Jays’ 5-1 win over Cubs

See more sharing options

TORONTO – Ernie Clement hit a three-run homer and Jose Berrios threw 5 1/3 effective innings as the Toronto Blue Jays kicked off a six-game homestand Tuesday with a 5-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs.

With Daulton Varsho and Ty France aboard in the fourth inning, Clement turned on a first-pitch slider from Javier Assad for his ninth homer of the season.

Varsho added a solo shot in the eighth inning for his 12th homer of the year.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had three hits for the Blue Jays, who improved their American League-best record to 70-50. Toronto also owns the best home record in the AL at 39-19.

Berrios (9-4) struggled with control at times — he issued four walks — but still kept the Cubs (67-51) in check. He held them to two hits and did not give up a run.

The right-hander escaped a bases-loaded jam in the third by fanning cleanup hitter Carson Kelly, one of three strikeouts on the night.

Assad (0-1), reinstated from the 60-day injured list before the game, allowed four earned runs and eight hits over four innings. He had two strikeouts and one walk.

The Cubs scored their lone run in the seventh inning when Michael Busch drove in Dansby Swanson with a single. Chicago loaded the bases before Brendon Little struck out Pete Crow-Armstrong to end the threat.

Mason Fluharty, Tommy Nance, Louis Varland and Jeff Hoffman also worked in relief for the Blue Jays in front of a sellout crowd of 43,003.

Toronto outhit Chicago 12-4. The game took two hours 43 minutes to play.

KEY MOMENT

Guerrero and Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette delivered a highlight-reel play in the fourth inning.

Bichette speared a Nico Hoerner grounder and made a rainbow throw to first base from the outfield grass. Guerrero nearly did the splits to get Hoerner by a quarter step for the out.

KEY STAT

The Blue Jays improved to 23-11 against National League opponents. It’s the best winning percentage (. 677) in interleague play in the major leagues.

UP NEXT

The three-game series continues Wednesday at Rogers Centre. Kevin Gausman (8-8, 3.85 earned-run average) was scheduled to start for Toronto against fellow right-hander Cade Horton (6-3, 3.18).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2025.