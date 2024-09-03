1 missing, 1 rescued after boat capsizes along Thompson River in Kamloops

Send this page to someone via email

One man has been rescued but another is still missing after their boat capsized along the Thompson River in Kamloops, B.C., on Tuesday morning.

Kamloops RCMP says officers were called to help with a water rescue near the Overlanders Bridge around 7:15 a.m. after two men were heard yelling for help.

“According to the report, the two men had been in a small boat on the river when it capsized,” Cpl. Crystal Evelyn wrote in a release, adding the man who was wearing a lifejacket resurfaced, but the man who was not wearing one did not resurface and hasn’t been found yet.

Search and Rescue, the Kamloops police boat and RCMP Air Services are all helping with the search.

The missing man is described as in his 40s, with no hair, and a scruffy beard. He was dressed in a blue and black checkered shirt and blue pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP Detachment at 250-828-3000 and reference file 2024-29412.