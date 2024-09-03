Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

1 missing, 1 rescued after boat capsizes along Thompson River in Kamloops

By Lasia Kretzel Global News
Posted September 3, 2024 7:42 pm
1 min read
One man is missing after a boat capsized on the Thompson River in Kamloops on Tuesday morning. View image in full screen
One man is missing after a boat capsized on the Thompson River in Kamloops on Tuesday morning. Satellite Pro
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One man has been rescued but another is still missing after their boat capsized along the Thompson River in Kamloops, B.C., on Tuesday morning.

Kamloops RCMP says officers were called to help with a water rescue near the Overlanders Bridge around 7:15 a.m. after two men were heard yelling for help.

“According to the report, the two men had been in a small boat on the river when it capsized,” Cpl. Crystal Evelyn wrote in a release, adding the man who was wearing a lifejacket resurfaced, but the man who was not wearing one did not resurface and hasn’t been found yet.

Click to play video: 'Three people rescued after boat capsized near Snake Island'
Three people rescued after boat capsized near Snake Island

Search and Rescue, the Kamloops police boat and RCMP Air Services are all helping with the search.

Story continues below advertisement

The missing man is described as in his 40s, with no hair, and a scruffy beard. He was dressed in a blue and black checkered shirt and blue pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP Detachment at 250-828-3000 and reference file 2024-29412.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices