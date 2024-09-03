Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

5 Manitobans invited to national women’s team hockey camp

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted September 3, 2024 7:29 pm
1 min read
Toronto goaltender Kristen Campbell (50) battles for position with Minnesota's Abby Boreen (24) as Toronto Kali Flanagan (6) jumps in during second period PWHL playoff hockey action in Toronto on Friday, May 10, 2024.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn. View image in full screen
Toronto goaltender Kristen Campbell (50) battles for position with Minnesota's Abby Boreen (24) as Toronto Kali Flanagan (6) jumps in during second period PWHL playoff hockey action in Toronto on Friday, May 10, 2024.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A handful of Manitobans are getting a tryout with the Canadian National Women’s Hockey team later this month.

Five homegrown players were among the 48 athletes to get an invite for the fall camp.

Three of the seven goalies at the camp will hail from the Keystone province. Brandon’s Kristen Campbell, Ste. Anne’s Raygan Kirk and Elm Creek’s Corinne Schroeder will all attend.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Deloraine’s Ashton Bell and Ste. Anne’s Jocelyn Larocque are getting looks on the blueline.

Bell, Larocque, and Campbell all helped Canada capture its 13th goal medal at the 2024 IIHF Women’s World Championship last spring.

The seven-day camp begins on Monday in Thorold, Ont., and includes intra-squad games on Sept. 12 and 14.

It’s the first step in making Team Canada for the 2025 Worlds. The camp will help the national team select players for the first international competition of the season with the Rivalry Series scheduled to start on Nov. 6.

Advertisement
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices