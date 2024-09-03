5 Manitobans invited to national women’s team hockey camp

Send this page to someone via email

A handful of Manitobans are getting a tryout with the Canadian National Women’s Hockey team later this month.

Five homegrown players were among the 48 athletes to get an invite for the fall camp.

Three of the seven goalies at the camp will hail from the Keystone province. Brandon’s Kristen Campbell, Ste. Anne’s Raygan Kirk and Elm Creek’s Corinne Schroeder will all attend.

Deloraine’s Ashton Bell and Ste. Anne’s Jocelyn Larocque are getting looks on the blueline.

Bell, Larocque, and Campbell all helped Canada capture its 13th goal medal at the 2024 IIHF Women’s World Championship last spring.

The seven-day camp begins on Monday in Thorold, Ont., and includes intra-squad games on Sept. 12 and 14.

It’s the first step in making Team Canada for the 2025 Worlds. The camp will help the national team select players for the first international competition of the season with the Rivalry Series scheduled to start on Nov. 6.