This Canadian couple just won $50M. It ‘won’t change’ them, they hope

Send this page to someone via email

A lucky couple is ending their summer on a high note by taking home $50 million from a winning lottery ticket in Quebec City.

Mohamed Karim Mamlouk and Insaf Bach Werdiane came out ahead in the Lotto 6/49 draw at the end of August. The shocked pair accepted their prize money from Loto-Quebec in province’s capital Tuesday.

“There is a lot of joy,” Mamlouk said, adding they hope the money “won’t change” who they are as people.

The surprise of a lifetime happened the day after ticket was picked when Mamlouk checked his phone before work last Thursday.

The couple regularly buys tickets together, but as he saw the number on his screen, he realized they were millionaires.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Mamlouk tried reaching wife repeatedly but she wasn’t able to answer while she was at work. When she called back, he told a bewildered Werdiane they had won $50 million.

Story continues below advertisement

“I didn’t realize at the beginning but after I told myself ‘Calm down Insaf, it’s not true,'” Werdiane said, adding she went about her day at work.

It was an overall lucky day for Mamlouk, aside from their newfound fortune.

The Revenu Québec employee also happened to be starting a new chapter at his job that morning and — despite having enough money to retire — he has no plans on leaving any time soon. He says his boss was very supportive and happy for him.

“I already told my boss I don’t want to change anything in my life. I’m happy,” Mamlouk said.

With the significant sum, the family plans on taking the time to think carefully about what to do with their winnings.

“We don’t have crazy dreams to spend. We’re fairly calm in our spending.” Mamlouk said. “And we’re reasonable.”

What they do know is they will continue to live and raise their teenagers in the provincial capital. They currently rent and they want to buy a house.

With teenagers, Mamlouk says their current living quarters are becoming a bit small for their family.

“I love Quebec City. I want to live in Quebec City, I want to buy in Quebec City, I want to stay in Quebec City,” Werdiane said, adding with a laugh “everything in Quebec City.”