Canada

Unifor applies to represent workers at Walmart warehouse in Ontario

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 3, 2024 8:59 am
1 min read
People leave a Walmart store in Mississauga, Ont., Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. View image in full screen
People leave a Walmart store in Mississauga, Ont., Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. NSD
Unifor says it has applied to the Ontario Labour Relations Board to represent workers at a Walmart warehouse in Mississauga, Ont.

The union says after the Labour Board processes the application, it will determine if a vote must be held.

If the cards submitted by Unifor represent at least 40 per cent of the eligible workforce at a facility, it says a vote will be called.

Unifor’s campaign organize the workers at the Walmart facility began in December 2023.

Unifor national president Lana Payne says workers at Walmart deserve greater job security, health and safety protections, and fair wages.

Unifor represents 315,000 workers across the country.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

