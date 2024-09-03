Man pulled from Toronto’s Bluffer’s Park Beach dies in hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Police say a man in his 20s who was pulled from the water at Bluffer’s Park Beach has died in hospital.

Police said emergency crews were called to the water on Monday afternoon because someone swimming in the water appeared to need help.

A man was on a flotation device that had deflated in the water, police said.

After a search and rescue, the man was pulled from the water and taken to hospital. He was pronounced dead in hospital, police said.

