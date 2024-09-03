Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Man pulled from Toronto’s Bluffer’s Park Beach dies in hospital

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted September 3, 2024 7:57 am
1 min read
A closeup of the side of a Toronto police cruiser. View image in full screen
A man was rushed to hospital Monday after his floatation device deflated in the water at Bluffer's Park Beach. Police say he died in hospital. Isaac Callan/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto Police say a man in his 20s who was pulled from the water at Bluffer’s Park Beach has died in hospital.

Police said emergency crews were called to the water on Monday afternoon because someone swimming in the water appeared to need help.

A man was on a flotation device that had deflated in the water, police said.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

After a search and rescue, the man was pulled from the water and taken to hospital. He was pronounced dead in hospital, police said.

Trending Now

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices