Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

McGill ordered to stop obstructing union of law professors

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 2, 2024 12:17 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'McGill to see few academic associations at upcoming congress'
McGill to see few academic associations at upcoming congress
RELATED: Canada's largest academic gathering that brings together up to 70 scholarly associations is set to take place next month at McGill University. But recent events on campus, such as the pro-Palestinian encampment and an ongoing strike involving McGill law professors, is threatening the size and scale of the event. Global's Felicia Parrillo explains – May 23, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Quebec’s labour tribunal has ordered McGill University to stop obstructing and interfering with a union representing full-time law professors.

The tribunal found the university appears to have violated the Quebec Labour Code when its administration sent two emails to law professors criticizing the union, according to an Aug. 30 decision.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The university sent the emails to law faculty in the days before they voted to go on an unlimited strike coinciding with the start of classes.

The tribunal found the two emails attempted to undermine the union’s credibility at a particularly sensitive moment and ordered McGill to inform the union before any future communication with law professors.

Trending Now

The law professors’ union was certified in November 2022 by the labour tribunal, but the university will challenge that certification during a Quebec Superior Court hearing in December.

Story continues below advertisement

The union launched an unlimited strike last Monday, with demands focused on faculty governance, salaries and the right to unionize.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices