Hundreds flock to Alberta legislature grounds to celebrate Alberta Day

It was 119 years ago, on Sept. 1, 1905, that the Alberta Act came into effect and Alberta became a province of Canada.

Hundreds of people flocked to the legislature grounds Sunday for celebrations including live entertainment, food trucks, a beer garden and a kids zone.

According to the provincial government, it’s a day to recognize Alberta’s unique spirit, culture and heritage.

“There will be something for everyone at events hosted across Alberta, from the sounds of your favourite Alberta musicians to local food and artisan vendors. Come and celebrate Alberta’s culture, heritage and history in Edmonton, Calgary, or communities across the province,” Arts, Culture and Status of Women Minister Tanya Fir said in a statement.

Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction Minister Dale Nally told Global News that Alberta Day is a day to talk about Albertans’ contributions and accomplishments.

“We walk softly and we’re very humble. The fact is we are a very proud, hardworking people with entrepreneurial spirit,” he said.

Even if Albertans may not always see eye to eye on political or social issues, Nally said it’s a day to put differences aside.

“Our work is not done,” he said. “(But) Alberta is the greatest province in this country. There’s nothing wrong with us bragging about it for a little bit.”