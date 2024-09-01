Mild earthquake rattles three Quebec cities, no damage reported

A 4.6 magnitude earthquake rumbled through parts of Quebec early Sunday morning.
Natural Resources Canada says the quake struck at 5:43 a.m., and was “lightly felt” in Drummondville, Trois-Rivières and Montreal.
It hit 26 kilometres northwest of Drummondville, 35 kilometres from Trois-Rivières and 91 kilometres from Montreal.
There were no immediate reports of damage.
The federal agency says the earthquake occurred at a depth of 18 kilometres.
The U.S. Geological Survey’s Earthquake Hazards Program places the epicenter in the region of Pierreville in the Centre-du-Québec region of the province.
