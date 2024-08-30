Post-secondary institutions in Lethbridge prepare to help new students as school returns

Send this page to someone via email

The halls of Lethbridge’s post-secondary institutions may be quite empty still, but that all changes this weekend.

Both the University of Lethbridge and Lethbridge Polytechnic are welcoming students with move in day on Sunday, ahead of next week’s academic year officially kicking off.

From September to April, Lethbridge is home to thousands of post-secondary students who all need a place to live, including international student Eugene Apau, who has only been in Canada for two weeks after arriving from West Ghana.

“As far as everything is going now, it’s great to be in Lethbridge and in Canada,” he said.

While the struggle of finding a place can leave students feeling lost, the university is preparing several events for the first week to help everyone feel welcome.

Natasha Reners, who is coordinating the new student orientation next Tuesday, says the event will include information for students.

“We have a booth fair where students can chat with fellow students, their mentor team, housing services.”

The university says 950 students have already claimed rooms on campus, while the polytechnic says there are just four rooms still unfilled with applications now on hold.

Both schools have supports in place to help students manage these types of challenges throughout the year.

“Research shows students who have access to supports are more successful as they complete their programs, so we’re just trying to get them connected to the resources they need on campus early on,” Reners said.

Whether in a dorm room or a rental off campus, all students are attending their first classes next week, as Lethbridge once again becomes a hub of education in southern Alberta.