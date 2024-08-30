Menu

Canada

N.S. has the lowest compensation for injured workers in the country, report says

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 30, 2024 1:46 pm
1 min read
A new report on the Workers’ Compensation Board of Nova Scotia says the system is the only one in Canada that is not fully funded.

Released today, the report makes recommendations for improving 10 priority areas in the first review of the province’s workers’ compensation system since 2002.

The report says the system has the highest average employer premiums across Canada — at $2.65 per $100 of assessable payroll — and the lowest benefits available to injured workers.

The system is 95 per cent funded, but the report says it’s the only worker compensation program in Canada that is below 100 per cent.

The report also says injured workers in the province spend the longest time away from work compared to elsewhere in the country.

Nova Scotia’s compensation board insures approximately 353,000 workers in the province and provides financial help and benefits in the event of a workplace injury or illness.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 30, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

