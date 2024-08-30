Hotel workers in 3 Quebec cities hold another 24-hour walkout

Send this page to someone via email

About 2,500 workers at 22 hotels in some of Quebec’s biggest cities have launched a one-day strike to protest an impasse in contract talks.

The walkout at hotels in Montreal, Quebec City and Sherbrooke is the second time since Aug. 8 that workers represented by the CSN-affiliated Fédération du commerce have gone on strike at the same time for a 24-hour period.

They are demanding a 36 per cent pay increase over four years and an end to the use of private employment agencies.

Michel Valiquette, who heads the hotel sector branch of the CSN, says little progress has been made at the negotiation table in the past few weeks.

However, the association representing Montreal hotels says its offer to employees is “very attractive” and that workers should engage in dialogue rather than disrupt visitors staying in the city’s hotels.

Association hôtelière du Grand Montréal says workers have “very good” conditions, with most cleaning staff being paid more than $25 an hour.