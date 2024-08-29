Menu

Crime

Toronto suspect in the murders of two women may be in Mississauga: Peel Region police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 29, 2024 6:01 pm
1 min read
Hunt continues for suspect in Etobicoke double murder
Peel Region police say a suspect wanted for second-degree murder in the deaths of two women may be west of Toronto.

Police say they are searching for 33-year-old Joseph Ayala, of Toronto, who may be in the area of Dixie Road and Lakeshore Road in southeast Mississauga, Ont.

Toronto police say Ayala is wanted for second-degree murder after they received a call on Aug. 23 for a well-being check at a house in the Etobicoke neighbourhood in west Toronto.

They say they found an 82-year-old woman and a 60-year-old woman dead in the home.

The suspect and the women were related, police say.

Ayala is described as five-foot-11 with a shaved head, and he was wearing all black clothing.

Police have released images of the suspect and say anyone who sees him should call 911 and not approach him, as he is considered dangerous.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

