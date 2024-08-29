Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Calgarians continue to exceed water limits, residents could face fines: officials

By Krista Sylvester Global News
Posted August 29, 2024 5:50 pm
1 min read
Crews continue to work to repair a major water main break. View image in full screen
Crews continue to work to repair a major water main break. The Canadian Press / Jeff McIntosh
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calgarians continue to exceed the daily target of 450 million litres and officials are reminding residents that ignoring the outdoor water restrictions could result in fines.

In Thursday’s daily update, officials say Calgary’s water usage the day before was 494 million litres, one per cent less than Tuesday but still above the threshold needed.

City of Calgary general manager of infrastructure services Michael Thompson says the city’s bylaw education teams have been out in the community reminding Calgarians that the city is under Stage Four water restrictions meaning there is no outdoor water usage allowed.

“This morning, our education teams were out in the community to ensure that Calgarians know we are in Stage Four water restrictions. To their amazement, they came across dozens of homes and businesses with automatic irrigation systems running this morning,” he said, adding residents need to ensure their automatic systems are turned off.

Story continues below advertisement

“I cannot stress enough that we simply do not have the water available right now for people to water their lawns, gardens and plants using treated water.”

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Officials say they are monitoring and documenting houses using sprinkler systems and those homes will be reported to bylaw officers. Calgarians that are caught misusing water outdoors during these Stage 4 restrictions could face a $3,000 fine.

This round of water restrictions began on Monday due to more work on the Bearspaw water feeder and Calgary hasn’t hit the target yet, exceeding the water usage limit each day.

Click to play video: 'Calgary ‘will run out of water’ if usage doesn’t drop: mayor'
Calgary ‘will run out of water’ if usage doesn’t drop: mayor
Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices