Crime

32 people arrested in Durham Region investigation into suspected gang activity

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 29, 2024 2:00 pm
1 min read
The Durham Regional Police Service announced that a six-month investigation has led to the arrests of 32 people and 184 criminal charges. A Durham Regional Police officer's logo emblem is shown in Bowmanville, Ont., Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. View image in full screen
The Durham Regional Police Service announced that a six-month investigation has led to the arrests of 32 people and 184 criminal charges. A Durham Regional Police officer's logo emblem is shown in Bowmanville, Ont., Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives
Police in Durham Region say they’ve arrested 32 people and laid 184 criminal charges after an investigation into suspected gang activity.

Durham Regional Police say they began an investigation – dubbed Project Burton – in January into suspected local gang activity but uncovered alleged criminal activity that stretched as far as British Columbia.

Chief Peter Moreira says police focused on a suspected local gang allegedly involved in trafficking and possessing illegal firearms, drug distribution and fraud schemes.

He says 16 firearms were seized, including eight handguns that were allegedly smuggled in from the U.S.

Those arrested, including four youths, face multiple criminal charges including for alleged firearms trafficking, fraud and trafficking of cocaine and fentanyl.

Moreira says it would be “disingenuous” to say police have dismantled the alleged gang completely, and the force continues to investigate.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

