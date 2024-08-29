32 people arrested in Durham Region investigation into suspected gang activity

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Durham Region say they’ve arrested 32 people and laid 184 criminal charges after an investigation into suspected gang activity.

Durham Regional Police say they began an investigation – dubbed Project Burton – in January into suspected local gang activity but uncovered alleged criminal activity that stretched as far as British Columbia.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Chief Peter Moreira says police focused on a suspected local gang allegedly involved in trafficking and possessing illegal firearms, drug distribution and fraud schemes.

He says 16 firearms were seized, including eight handguns that were allegedly smuggled in from the U.S.

Those arrested, including four youths, face multiple criminal charges including for alleged firearms trafficking, fraud and trafficking of cocaine and fentanyl.

Moreira says it would be “disingenuous” to say police have dismantled the alleged gang completely, and the force continues to investigate.