Crime

Manitoba doctor sentenced to 12 years in prison for sex assaults

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 29, 2024 12:15 pm
1 min read
A Manitoba doctor who sexually assaulted seven female patients has been sentenced to 12 years in prison. An exam room is seen at a health clinic in Calgary, Friday, July 14, 2023. View image in full screen
A Manitoba doctor who sexually assaulted seven female patients has been sentenced to 12 years in prison. An exam room is seen at a health clinic in Calgary, Friday, July 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
A Manitoba doctor who sexually assaulted seven female patients has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Arcel Bissonnette was convicted last year of sexually assaulting five patients and pleaded guilty earlier this year to the sex assaults of two others.

Court heard the assaults happened during physical exams Bissonnette conducted over 20-years in Ste. Anne, southeast of Winnipeg.

Some victims told a sentencing hearing earlier this year that the assaults left them with anxiety, fear and depression.

Bissonnette has not worked since his arrest in 2020, and was later stripped of his medical licence by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Manitoba.

The judge says Bissonnette scarred his victims and abused his authority when he assaulted the women.

Disgraced Manitoba doctor has licence to practice pulled after sex assault conviction
© 2024 The Canadian Press

