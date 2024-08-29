Manitoba doctor sentenced to 12 years in prison for sex assaults

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Manitoba doctor who sexually assaulted seven female patients has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Arcel Bissonnette was convicted last year of sexually assaulting five patients and pleaded guilty earlier this year to the sex assaults of two others.

Court heard the assaults happened during physical exams Bissonnette conducted over 20-years in Ste. Anne, southeast of Winnipeg.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Some victims told a sentencing hearing earlier this year that the assaults left them with anxiety, fear and depression.

Bissonnette has not worked since his arrest in 2020, and was later stripped of his medical licence by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Manitoba.

The judge says Bissonnette scarred his victims and abused his authority when he assaulted the women.

Story continues below advertisement