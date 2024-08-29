700 wild animals, including elephants and hippos, to be killed for meat in Namibia

Send this page to someone via email

In an effort to prevent people from starving amid a severe drought in Namibia, the government will cull more than 700 wild animals for their meat.

The southwestern African country is currently facing the worst drought in 100 years. In an August report from the United Nations, officials said the humanitarian crisis in Namibia is likely to leave nearly half of the population — about 1.4 million people — experiencing high levels of food insecurity between July and September.

Namibia’s environmental ministry on Monday said it would use game meat to support the country’s drought relief program by culling 723 wild animals, including 83 elephants, 30 hippos, 30 zebras, 60 buffaloes, 50 impalas, 100 blue wildebeest and 100 elands.

The animals are being sourced by professional hunters from national parks and communal areas in line with sustainable game numbers, the ministry said.

Culling the animals will also allow for the preservation of grazing and water areas for wildlife amid the country’s drought, officials said. As is, wild animals are forced to compete for these already limited resources.

In nearby Zimbabwe last year, at least 100 elephants died in the country’s largest national park as a result of drought in the country, The Associated Press reported.

As well as combating drought and human hunger, officials said the hunting of elephants specifically is needed to combat increasing instances of conflict between elephants and people. These conflicts can be fatal for humans, who may encounter wild elephants acting aggressively as they search for food and water.

“With the severe drought situation in the country, conflicts are expected to increase if no interventions are made,” the Namibian Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism statement read.

The elephants will be culled in small numbers from different regions across Namibia.

As of Monday, 157 animals have already been hunted, and 56,875 kilograms of meat has been secured for distribution.

The government said the wild game meat is “absolutely needed” during this “very difficult time” in Namibia.

“This exercise is necessary and is in line with our constitutional mandate where our natural resources are used for the benefit of Namibian citizens,” the statement reads. “This is also a prime example that conservation of game is really beneficial.”

Officials said the wild game provisions will improve people’s nutrition, contribute to poverty reduction and benefit the economy through employment opportunities, which will generate income. As of this month, 84 per cent of Namibia’s food reserves have already been exhausted. A national state of emergency was declared in the country on May 22.

United Nations officials said the drought in Namibia, brought on by El Niño, is contributing to “severe acute malnutrition” among children under five years old. Deaths have already been reported.

Women and girls in the country must now walk farther to collect food and water, which the United Nations said also increases their risk of facing gender-based violence. The more than 700 animals killed for game meat will be sourced specifically from Namib Naukluft Park, Mangetti National Park, Bwabwata National Park, Mudumu National Park and Nkasa Rupara National Park.

The government still condemns the illegal poaching of wild game.