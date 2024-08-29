‘A decent long weekend’: Stormy southern Manitoba expected to clear up

Send this page to someone via email

Southern Manitoba woke up to showers Thursday morning thanks to overnight storms from North Dakota drifting its way, but the forecast is calling for more pleasant weather on the horizon heading into the long weekend.

Environment and Climate Change Canada’s Shannon Moodie told 680 CJOB’s The Start that the severe weather is expected to stay south of the border for the most part, but parts of southern Manitoba can still expect to get a bit wet throughout Thursday.

“We are still expecting thunderstorms to persist through this morning,” Moodie said.

“It’s just the risk of severe is diminishing with the morning hours, but really through this morning, expecting those thunderstorms to persist, and again, this afternoon as well, we could get another shot of thunderstorms moving through southern Manitoba.”

As for the long weekend, Moodie says it’s looking decent with temperatures in the low to mid-20s C.

“We will have some brisk winds on Friday and Saturday, and temperatures will be OK…. It will be getting a bit chilly in the evening if anyone’s planning on camping, but no major sytems rolling through.

“(There’s) a small chance of some showers Saturday afternoon, but all in all, it looks like a decent long weekend.”

Moodie said the long-range forecast is looking good too, with the heat returning and a high of 29 C on Tuesday.