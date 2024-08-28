Menu

Crime

Vandals leave broken glass in Maple Ridge pool, facility closes for season

By Amy Judd & Grace Ke Global News
Posted August 28, 2024 8:58 pm
The pool in Hammond is closed for the rest of the summer. View image in full screen
The pool in Hammond is closed for the rest of the summer due to an act of 'mischief.'. Global News
A suspected act of vandalism overnight Monday has led to the early closure of a popular outdoor pool in Maple Ridge, B.C.

Maple Ridge Mayor Dan Rumi says suspicions were aroused Tuesday morning when the supervisor for the Hammond Pool arrived at work and noticed broken glass on the ground.

“They started looking around, and then they noticed a lot of clear, broken glass in the pool,” Rumi said. “There was just so much of this glass and it was clear glass … Imagine a kid swimming and then swallowing a piece of glass. Not good.”

The supervisor notified the city’s parks and recreation department and local RCMP. That’s when they noticed damaged pipes and other signs of vandalism, Rumi said.

“Signage was ripped down. Leftover clothing … which appeared to be soaked with urine. So, you know, at that point, you have no choice but to make a call and that was to shut it down and to investigate what really happened here.”

Rumi said the pool was scheduled for maintenance on Sept. 10 so the decision was made to simply close early for the season.

Ridge Meadows RCMP is investigating.

Marnie Whitman uses the pool several times a week and brings her grandchildren there.

“It’s frustrating and disappointing for everybody,” she said of the closure. “We have an aquacise Facebook group and it just blew up yesterday and today with everybody being, you know, really disappointed that it was over.”

Whitman would like to see more pools in the community, especially as the main leisure centre pool is undergoing annual maintenance.

Rumi said that while the summer has been cut short, the damage isn’t believed to be the result of malice and it won’t deter them from reopening next season.

I don’t see this as a targeted vandalism,” he said. “I see this as mischief getting out of control… It’s about having pride in where we live. And when I heard this. I just, the community will not be defined by these types of acts. That’s not who we are.”

