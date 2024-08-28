Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

1 dead, 1 critically injured after basement fire in Toronto home

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted August 28, 2024 6:49 am
Image from the scene.
Image from the scene. Don Curran / Global News
Toronto Fire Services say one person is dead  after a basement fire at a home on Wednesday.

Fire officials said the fire happened just after midnight on Rusholme Road, near College and Dufferin streets.

When crews arrived there was heavy smoke and fire coming from the basement, fire officials said.

Following a search and rescue, Toronto Fire said two people were rescued from the home by firefighters.

Paramedics told Global News one person died at the scene and the other was taken to hospital with critical injuries. Another three people were assessed.

There is no word on the cause of fire.

