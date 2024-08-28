1 dead, 1 critically injured after basement fire in Toronto home

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Fire Services say one person is dead after a basement fire at a home on Wednesday.

Fire officials said the fire happened just after midnight on Rusholme Road, near College and Dufferin streets.

When crews arrived there was heavy smoke and fire coming from the basement, fire officials said.

Following a search and rescue, Toronto Fire said two people were rescued from the home by firefighters.

Paramedics told Global News one person died at the scene and the other was taken to hospital with critical injuries. Another three people were assessed.

There is no word on the cause of fire.

Sadly, one patient has been pronounced deceased and the second has been transported to hospital in critical condition. I extend our deepest condolences to family, friends and all those impacted by this tragic incident. — Matthew Pegg (@ChiefPeggTFS) August 28, 2024