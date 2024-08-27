Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Banff pedestrian zone initiative coming to an end after Labour Day long weekend

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 27, 2024 2:51 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Banff residents vote to scrap pedestrian zone in heart of Alberta mountain town'
Banff residents vote to scrap pedestrian zone in heart of Alberta mountain town
WATCH ABOVE: (From Aug. 13, 2024) A pedestrian-only zone in the heart of Banff, Alta., will be dismantled after residents voted Monday in favour of getting rid of the traffic-free area – Aug 13, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

It’ll be one last hurrah for a pedestrian zone along the main downtown drag of Banff, Alta., this long weekend.

The Rocky Mountain tourist town is telling businesses to take down outdoor patios or retail displays on the Banff Avenue roadway after Labour Day.

It says that would allow the road to reopen to vehicles once traffic signals are reset.

The town made part of its main thoroughfare car-free in 2020 to reduce the risk for visitors during the COVID-19 pandemic, and every year since the zone has been going from the May long weekend until Thanksgiving.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

But earlier this month, residents voted in a plebiscite to end the project, with some saying it had funnelled vehicle traffic into residential communities and caused traffic problems.

Town council made the change official with a bylaw vote on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

The town says some businesses may be able to keep seating on the sidewalk after the pedestrian zone is gone.

Click to play video: 'Banff residents to vote on pedestrian zone'
Banff residents to vote on pedestrian zone
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices