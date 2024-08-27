Jets, Moose to kick off hockey season with annual Fan Fest event

Send this page to someone via email

Fans of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose who are counting down the days until the new hockey season have something to look forward to in a few weeks at the Hockey For All Centre.

The teams are hosting the annual Fan Fest celebration to kick off the 2024-25 season on Sept. 21, welcoming fans of all ages to a free day of events — including a live look at Jets players and prospects at one of three training camp sessions.

The event also includes family-friendly games, the opportunity to see live interviews with players, get autographs from Jets alumni and more.

Fan Fest kicks off the 2024-25 #NHLJets season on Saturday, Sept. 21! 🎟️ Free tickets

⛸️ First look at top players and prospects

✍️ Autographed memorabilia

🎤 Player and personnel interviews

AND SO MUCH MORE ‼️ https://t.co/mmvY1fXkmn pic.twitter.com/EIyGaojFxc — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) August 27, 2024

Story continues below advertisement

Fan Fest, which runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., also includes free parking at the Assiniboia Downs lot adjacent to the Hockey For All Centre, which serves as the Jets’ practice facility.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Although the tickets are free, fans are encouraged to get them ahead of time, beginning Wednesday at 10 a.m., from the hockey club’s website.