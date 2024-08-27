Jets, Moose to kick off hockey season with annual Fan Fest event

Fans of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose who are counting down the days until the new hockey season have something to look forward to in a few weeks at the Hockey For All Centre.
The teams are hosting the annual Fan Fest celebration to kick off the 2024-25 season on Sept. 21, welcoming fans of all ages to a free day of events — including a live look at Jets players and prospects at one of three training camp sessions.
The event also includes family-friendly games, the opportunity to see live interviews with players, get autographs from Jets alumni and more.
Fan Fest, which runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., also includes free parking at the Assiniboia Downs lot adjacent to the Hockey For All Centre, which serves as the Jets’ practice facility.
Get breaking National news
Although the tickets are free, fans are encouraged to get them ahead of time, beginning Wednesday at 10 a.m., from the hockey club’s website.
Comments