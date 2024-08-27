Menu

Entertainment

Sid ‘Vicious’ Eudy dead: ’90s wrestling star dies at 63

By KAITLYN HUAMANI The Associated Press
Posted August 27, 2024 9:49 am
1 min read
Sid Eudy, also known as Sid during his career with WWE, looks on during Monday Night RAW at Madison Square Garden on January 25, 1997 in New York City, New York. View image in full screen
Sid Eudy, also known as Sid during his career with WWE, looks on during Monday Night RAW at Madison Square Garden on January 25, 1997 in New York City, New York. WWE/Getty Images
Sidney Raymond Eudy, a professional wrestler known as Sid Vicious, characterized by his intense persona and imposing stature, has died, his son announced Monday. He was 63.

Gunnar Eudy, one of the wrestler’s two sons, wrote on Facebook that his father died after “battling cancer for several years.”

“He was a man of strength, kindness, and love, and his presence will be greatly missed,” his son wrote. “We appreciate your thoughts and prayers as we grieve this loss.”

The 6-foot-9-inch Eudy went by many names in the ring, including Sid Justice and Sycho Sid, and rose to prominence at the height of the WrestleMania craze in the 1990s. He was a two-time champion in the World Wrestling Federation (now World Wrestling Entertainment) and also performed for its ’90s rival World Championship Wrestling and the United States Wrestling Association.

He faced off against Hulk Hogan and The Undertaker, among other stars.

In a statement, WWE called Eudy “one of the most imposing and terrifying competitors of his generation,” who had a “natural charisma that immediately connected with the WWE Universe.”

“Sid’s reputation as one of the toughest and most thrilling superstars cemented his legacy in WWE, and his influence can still be seen in wrestling rings around the world,” the statement said.

Eudy was born in West Memphis, Arkansas, and lived in Tennessee for many years. Survivors include his wife, Sabrina Estes Eudy, his sons Frank and Gunnar, and his grandchildren.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

