Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

Scotiabank topped profit estimates last quarter while BMO missed. Here’s why

By Nivedita Balu and Arasu Kannagi Basil Reuters
Posted August 27, 2024 8:32 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Business News'
Business News
This week, TD Bank reported its first loss in over 20 years while being hit with a charge in the U.S. related to its anti-money laundering program. The Bank of Canada may make more interest rate cuts in September, and the U.S. is considering the same. Financial Analyst Robert Levy has more.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada’s Bank of Montreal on Tuesday reported quarterly profit below analysts’ estimates, its sixth miss in a row, hurt by weakness in its U.S. retail segment and as the lender made bigger than expected provisions for potential bad loans.

Meanwhile, peer Bank of Nova Scotia, Canada’s fourth largest bank by market capitalization, reported better than expected profit powered by strong growth at its businesses at home and overseas, which spans across North America, Latin America and the Caribbean.

Canadian banks have sought growth south of the border expanding through acquisitions or brick by brick as opportunities in a saturated and highly regulated market at home were limited.

BMO purchased U.S. regional lender Bank of the West for US$16.3 billion last year, giving it exposure to nearly two million customers, about 500 retail branches and commercial and wealth offices across the midwest and western United States.

Story continues below advertisement

Scotiabank looked further down, expanding in largely underbanked areas in South America and Latin America, focusing on the Pacific Alliance trade bloc.

Click to play video: 'Scotiabank ‘technical issue’ leaves customers without paycheques'
Scotiabank ‘technical issue’ leaves customers without paycheques

The lender is now focusing on the US$1.6 trillion North American trade, concentrating on Mexico, and U.S. Most recently, Scotiabank invested $2.8 billion in U.S. regional bank KeyCorp, its first exposure to the region.

Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.

Get weekly money news

Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

But BMO and other Canadian banks that have a U.S. presence have faced many challenges in a competitive U.S. banking market, forcing them to spend more to retain deposits and boost loan growth.

Analysts also noted two independent customers, one in the U.S. and one recorded under its Capital Markets business, created roughly nine basis points of impaired provisions for BMO.

“The weakness was widespread with all segments showing some deterioration,” TD Securities analyst Mario Mendonca said in a note. He expects loan loss provisions to remain elevated in the fourth quarter and easing in 2025 as rates fall.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

A higher-for-longer interest rate environment has increased the risk of consumers and businesses falling behind on their loan repayments, nudging lenders to set aside more rainy-day funds.

BMO, Canada’s third-largest lender, said provision for credit losses jumped to $906 million in the third quarter, from $492 million a year earlier. Analysts were expecting $734 million, according to LSEG data.

Click to play video: 'Business Matters: TD Bank posts $181M loss amid anti-money laundering probe charge'
Business Matters: TD Bank posts $181M loss amid anti-money laundering probe charge

Adjusted net income at its U.S. personal and commercial banking segment fell seven per cent, while earnings from its business at home rose three per cent, helped by higher margins. Adjusted net income fell to $1.98 billion, a 7.8 per cent decline from a year earlier.

BMO earned $2.64 per share, compared with analysts’ expectations of $2.76.

Scotiabank booked a 0.7 per cent fall in adjusted income to $2.19 billion and earned $1.63 per share, one Canadian cent more than estimates.

Advertisement
© 2024 Reuters

Sponsored content

AdChoices