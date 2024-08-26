Trial begins for Saskatoon priest in connection with alleged 2023 sexual assault

The trial for a Saskatoon priest accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in 2023 is now underway.
On Monday, the court heard the plaintiffs’ video statement, recorded just days after the alleged incident, and translated from Ukrainian to English for the court.
In her statement she explained her mom worked for the church as a cleaner and she would ocasionally help.
On March 12, 2023, she said they were both cleaning separate parts of the church when Father Janko Kolosnjaji allegedly approached her and asked for a hug. She said nothing and hugged him. She said hugging had become an odd habit of theirs.
She said her head was tilted down during the hug when Father Janko Kolosnjaji lifted her chin and pulled her in for a kiss on the lips. Moments later, Kolosnjaji allegedly told her she has very beautiful eyes.
Feeling uncomfortable with the situation, she left and informed her mom about what happened. They both left the church immediately.
The trial will continue throughout the next few days with more testimonies to come.
