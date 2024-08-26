Trial begins for Saskatoon priest in connection with alleged 2023 sexual assault

Send this page to someone via email

The trial for a Saskatoon priest accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in 2023 is now underway.

On Monday, the court heard the plaintiffs’ video statement, recorded just days after the alleged incident, and translated from Ukrainian to English for the court.

In her statement she explained her mom worked for the church as a cleaner and she would ocasionally help.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

On March 12, 2023, she said they were both cleaning separate parts of the church when Father Janko Kolosnjaji allegedly approached her and asked for a hug. She said nothing and hugged him. She said hugging had become an odd habit of theirs.

She said her head was tilted down during the hug when Father Janko Kolosnjaji lifted her chin and pulled her in for a kiss on the lips. Moments later, Kolosnjaji allegedly told her she has very beautiful eyes.

Story continues below advertisement

Feeling uncomfortable with the situation, she left and informed her mom about what happened. They both left the church immediately.

The trial will continue throughout the next few days with more testimonies to come.