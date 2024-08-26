Calgary police seek information about July hit-and-run that resulted in injuries

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary Police are asking the public for information after one man was seriously injured after a hit-and-run collision that occurred in Bankview last month.

On Sunday, July 14, around 3 a.m., police were called for reports of a seriously injured man located in the southbound lanes of 14 Street S.W.

It is believed that the victim was walking east across the pedestrian crosswalk located at 14 Street S.W. and 25 Avenue S.W. when he was struck by a vehicle. Witnesses reported a black car continuing southbound on 14 Street S.W. moments later.

The victim was transported to hospital in serious but stable condition.

The victim was transported to hospital in serious but stable condition.

Police recovered a piece of a black bumper at the scene that is believed to belong to the suspect’s vehicle. CCTV and dashcam footage have now confirmed the suspect was driving a 2018-2021 black Nissan Maxima. The vehicle is believed to have front-end damage, including damage to the passenger side headlight and bumper, as a result of the collision.

Police have released a stock photo of a vehicle believed to be similar to the one involved in the incident.

Anyone who may have been in the area and witnessed the collision or who may have information in relation to a vehicle matching this description is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.