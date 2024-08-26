Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary police seek information about July hit-and-run that resulted in injuries

By Krista Sylvester Global News
Posted August 26, 2024 6:50 pm
1 min read
Police say the suspect was driving a 2018-2021 black Nissan Maxima like the one pictured here. The vehicle is believed to have front-end damage as a result of the collision.
Police say the suspect was driving a 2018-2021 black Nissan Maxima like the one pictured here. The vehicle is believed to have front-end damage as a result of the collision. Calgary police handout
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calgary Police are asking the public for information after one man was seriously injured after a hit-and-run collision that occurred in Bankview last month.

On Sunday, July 14, around 3 a.m., police were called for reports of a seriously injured man located in the southbound lanes of 14 Street S.W.

It is believed that the victim was walking east across the pedestrian crosswalk located at 14 Street S.W. and 25 Avenue S.W. when he was struck by a vehicle. Witnesses reported a black car continuing southbound on 14 Street S.W. moments later.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The victim was transported to hospital in serious but stable condition.

Police recovered a piece of a black bumper at the scene that is believed to belong to the suspect’s vehicle. CCTV and dashcam footage have now confirmed the suspect was driving a 2018-2021 black Nissan Maxima. The vehicle is believed to have front-end damage, including damage to the passenger side headlight and bumper, as a result of the collision.

Story continues below advertisement

Police have released a stock photo of a vehicle believed to be similar to the one involved in the incident.

Anyone who may have been in the area and witnessed the collision or who may have information in relation to a vehicle matching this description is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices