Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Dallas Flexhaug to become new co-anchor on Global News Hour at 6 Calgary

By Staff Global News
Posted August 26, 2024 3:17 pm
2 min read
In September 2024, Dallas Flexhaug will become the new co-anchor of Global News Hour at 6 Calgary. She joins co-anchor Joel Senick (left) and meteorologist Paul Dunphy (right) on the newscast. View image in full screen
In September 2024, Dallas Flexhaug will become the new co-anchor of Global News Hour at 6 Calgary. She joins co-anchor Joel Senick (left) and meteorologist Paul Dunphy (right) on the newscast. Corus Entertainment
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Following the departure of longtime TV news anchor Linda Olsen this month, Global Calgary announced Monday that Dallas Flexhaug will be taking on the vacant co-anchor role on Global News Hour at 6 Calgary.

Flexhaug will leave her current role co-anchoring Global News Morning Calgary and join co-anchor Joel Senick and meteorologist Paul Dunphy on Global Calgary’s 6 p.m. Newscast. She will also become the new anchor of Global News at 5 Calgary.

“I am a born and raised Calgarian and I love this city,” Flexhaug said. “I’m grateful that I get to serve the community in this new way, and after spending almost a decade as the anchor of Global News Morning, I feel ready to take on a new challenge and turn off the 3 a.m. alarm clock.

“Sleep will be my new best friend along with Joel Senick.”

Story continues below advertisement

 

Flexhaug is an award-winning journalist who has received an RTDNA award for her role in coverage of the Fort McMurray floods during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, and for her work on Global’s 2023 Alberta provincial election broadcast special.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Flexhaug will move to the 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts next month.

Bindu Suri becomes new co-anchor of Global News Morning Calgary

Longtime Global Calgary anchor Bindu Suri will fill the morning news position that will be left vacant with Flexhaug’s move to evenings. The current co-anchor of Global News at Noon Calgary has been with the TV station since 2007, earning praise for her work on live events, including coverage of the first-ever National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

In September 2024, Bindu Suri (second from left) will become the new co-anchor of Global News Morning Calgary where she joins Leslie Horton (far left), Blake Lough (second from right) and Tiffany Lizée (far right). View image in full screen
In September 2024, Bindu Suri (second from left) will become the new co-anchor of Global News Morning Calgary where she joins Leslie Horton (far left), Blake Lough (second from right) and Tiffany Lizée (far right). Corus Entertainment
Trending Now

“I’m truly excited to be given the opportunity to wake up with Calgarians who trust us to deliver the important news of the day,” Suri said. “My early wakeup call is already set, and I can’t wait to join Blake Lough on the anchor desk as we navigate busy mornings of news, traffic and weather in the city that I love.”

Story continues below advertisement

Tracy Nagai becomes new co-anchor of Global News at Noon Calgary

Tracy Nagai, a reporter and anchor who first began working for Global Calgary 15 years ago, will move from her current role anchoring Global News Morning Weekend Calgary to join Senick as co-anchor of Global News at Noon Calgary.

In September 2024, Tracy Nagai will become the new co-anchor of Global News at Noon Calgary. She joins co-anchor Joel Senick on the newscast. View image in full screen
In September 2024, Tracy Nagai will become the new co-anchor of Global News at Noon Calgary. She joins co-anchor Joel Senick on the newscast. Corus Entertainment

Lisa MacGregor, who has lived and worked in both Calgary and Edmonton, will host Global News Morning Weekend for both of Alberta’s largest cities.

All changes are set to take effect on Sept. 9.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices