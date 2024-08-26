Dallas Flexhaug to become new co-anchor on Global News Hour at 6 Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Following the departure of longtime TV news anchor Linda Olsen this month, Global Calgary announced Monday that Dallas Flexhaug will be taking on the vacant co-anchor role on Global News Hour at 6 Calgary.

Flexhaug will leave her current role co-anchoring Global News Morning Calgary and join co-anchor Joel Senick and meteorologist Paul Dunphy on Global Calgary’s 6 p.m. Newscast. She will also become the new anchor of Global News at 5 Calgary.

“I am a born and raised Calgarian and I love this city,” Flexhaug said. “I’m grateful that I get to serve the community in this new way, and after spending almost a decade as the anchor of Global News Morning, I feel ready to take on a new challenge and turn off the 3 a.m. alarm clock.

“Sleep will be my new best friend along with Joel Senick.”

Flexhaug is an award-winning journalist who has received an RTDNA award for her role in coverage of the Fort McMurray floods during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, and for her work on Global’s 2023 Alberta provincial election broadcast special.

Flexhaug will move to the 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts next month.

Bindu Suri becomes new co-anchor of Global News Morning Calgary

Longtime Global Calgary anchor Bindu Suri will fill the morning news position that will be left vacant with Flexhaug’s move to evenings. The current co-anchor of Global News at Noon Calgary has been with the TV station since 2007, earning praise for her work on live events, including coverage of the first-ever National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

View image in full screen In September 2024, Bindu Suri (second from left) will become the new co-anchor of Global News Morning Calgary where she joins Leslie Horton (far left), Blake Lough (second from right) and Tiffany Lizée (far right). Corus Entertainment

“I’m truly excited to be given the opportunity to wake up with Calgarians who trust us to deliver the important news of the day,” Suri said. “My early wakeup call is already set, and I can’t wait to join Blake Lough on the anchor desk as we navigate busy mornings of news, traffic and weather in the city that I love.”

Tracy Nagai becomes new co-anchor of Global News at Noon Calgary

Tracy Nagai, a reporter and anchor who first began working for Global Calgary 15 years ago, will move from her current role anchoring Global News Morning Weekend Calgary to join Senick as co-anchor of Global News at Noon Calgary.

View image in full screen In September 2024, Tracy Nagai will become the new co-anchor of Global News at Noon Calgary. She joins co-anchor Joel Senick on the newscast. Corus Entertainment

Lisa MacGregor, who has lived and worked in both Calgary and Edmonton, will host Global News Morning Weekend for both of Alberta’s largest cities.

All changes are set to take effect on Sept. 9.