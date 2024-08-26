Menu

Canada

Truck driver in Sicamous bridge crash identified as ‘very kind’ 25-year-old

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 26, 2024 3:18 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Truck crashes through bridge barrier near Sicamous'
Truck crashes through bridge barrier near Sicamous
WATCH: The RW Bruhn Bridge near Sicamous was closed Saturday afternoon after a truck crashed off the bridge and into the water below. RCMP said they believe the driver is deceased.
The driver of the transport truck that crashed off the bridge in Sicamous, B.C., and into the water below has been identified.

Raminderjit Singh, 25, was driving with Mountain Peak Transport in Abbotsford when he crashed through the RW Bruhn Bridge guard rail.

The company confirmed to Global News that he only started working there a few weeks ago but he had all the necessary hiring requirements and had been a truck driver in Canada and the U.S. for about two years.

Gurpreet Singh, a second cousin, told Global News that Singh has a sister in Australia and his parents are in India.

Global News spoke to Singh’s sister who told us her brother moved to Canada in 2019.

She said he was a very kind person who would help anyone in need. He was also very religious and devout.

They are hoping witnesses will come forward with information or dashcam video so they can understand what happened and get closure, she said.

Raminderjit Singh died in a crash on Saturday near Sicamous. View image in full screen
Raminderjit Singh died in a crash on Saturday near Sicamous. Provided to Global News

It is not yet known how the incident occurred and RCMP have not released any details.

Click to play video: '100-year-old Sicamous bridge to be replaced'
100-year-old Sicamous bridge to be replaced

Sgt. Murray McNeil with Sicamous RCMP told Global News on Saturday that packages from the truck’s load started washing up on the shore and further downstream.

There is some diesel spilled into the water, McNeill said, but the truck did not appear to be carrying any dangerous goods.

“It’s tragic that someone lost their life here today trying to cross this bridge,” he said.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

