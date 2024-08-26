Bombers icon Charles Roberts to join Ring of Honour at Banjo Bowl

Send this page to someone via email

An iconic member of the 2000s-era Winnipeg Blue Bombers is getting his due as a member of the club’s Ring of Honour.

The Bombers announced Monday that running back Charles Roberts, the leading rusher in franchise history, will be honoured at Sept. 7’s Banjo Bowl against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Roberts, 45, wore blue and gold 2001-08 in a stellar career that saw him named a CFL all-star for seven consecutive seasons, and the league’s most outstanding special teams player in 2001.

“This is a big deal for me, I’m humbled and I’m very appreciative that I’m being honoured as one of the legends of the organization,” Roberts said in a statement.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“All those years ago when I first came to Winnipeg it never dawned on me that I’d receive a call 20 years later informing that I’d be saluted in this way by being added to the Ring of Honour.

Story continues below advertisement

“So many guys come up to Canada and want to use it to get back to the NFL. After my first year in Winnipeg, I didn’t want to be anywhere else because I was so comfortable thanks to the fans, my teammates, and the people in that community. I had found a home.”

The native of Montclair, Calif., was previous named to the Winnipeg Football Club Hall of Fame in 2014, followed by an induction into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 2014.

“Congratulations to Charles Roberts, a welcome addition alongside the other icons of our franchise,” said club president Wade Miller.

“The Winnipeg Football Club is absolutely thrilled to add such a spectacular player to our Ring of Honour.”