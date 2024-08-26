Longtime historic downtown Vancouver business closing: ‘We are heartbroken’

Send this page to someone via email

A long-time historic downtown Vancouver business is closing its doors.

Dressew, which opened in 1961 at 320 West Cordova St., has announced it will be selling off stock and eventually closing.

In an update posted on its Facebook page, owner David McKie said that “due to a variety of circumstances beyond our control, we are no longer to operate Dressew as in the past.”

McKie said they will be selling the building on West Hastings Street, which they moved to in 1981 and Dressew will eventually be closing.

“These past few years have been a struggle for every small business and we are no exception,” the statement reads.

“We are heartbroken, angry and just numb that it has come to this.”

McKie said they are not closing yet and are not sure when they will be closing their doors for good.

“We will still be receiving shipments of new fabric and notions until further notice. We still have lots of product in our warehouses to sell. Sadly, this will be our last year for Halloween costumes and accessories.”

McKie said they hope to reopen again, in the future, in a different form and space.

“Many of you have called for the “(City of Vancouver) to help, or blamed them in part. They cannot help us. The vandalism, graffiti, crime and our neighbourhood falling apart around us are a reason we won’t relocate in downtown Vancouver, but not the reason we are closing,” a statement posted on Facebook on Sunday said.

“These issues are not limited to our neighbourhood or city.”

Iryna Stellar, owner of the fashion studio Briiskie Bobbins, has a shop two minutes from Dressew.

“Every single person I know in the industry, they were reposting (the statement) in panic,” she said.

“We are desperate to know what’s next… We really rely on it, especially in this area.”

Stellar said those in the industry are thinking of starting a petition to save the store.

“There is no other shop that has such a variety of options,” she added.

Stellar said she relies on Dressew for everything she designs and it’s going to leave a big hole in the community and the supply chain.