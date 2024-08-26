Menu

Canada

Rail service set to resume as CN, CPKC work stoppage ends

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 26, 2024 7:30 am
1 min read
Canada's railway labour disruption could be sign of more unrest to come
Canada’s railway labour disruption could be sign of more unrest to come
WATCH: Canada’s railway labour disruption could be sign of more unrest to come
Traffic at Canada’s two largest railways is slated to resume on Monday as a rail work stoppage comes to an end following a Saturday decision from the federal labour board.

Canadian National Railway Co. and Canadian Pacific Kansas City shut down railways last Thursday, locking out workers and disrupting freight traffic countrywide and commuter lines in the Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver areas.

The lockouts affected more than 9,000 railway workers amid an ongoing contract dispute between the two companies and the Teamsters union.

'Extremely disappointed': Rail workers' union plan to appeal back-to-work ruling
‘Extremely disappointed’: Rail workers’ union plan to appeal back-to-work ruling
The work stoppage came to an end at 12:01 a.m. on Monday based on a decision issued on Saturday by the Canada Industrial Relations Board ordering both companies and their workers to resume operations ahead of binding arbitration.

The president of the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference issued a statement Saturday protesting the CIRB’s decision and vowed to appeal the ruling in court.

That same day, Calgary-based CPKC said it anticipates several weeks for the railway network to recover, and more time after that for supply chains to stabilize.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

