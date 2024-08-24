Menu

Economy

Labour board orders thousands of rail employees back to work

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 24, 2024 6:29 pm
1 min read
Canadian railway unions looking at all options as CN Rail workers set to join picket lines
CP KC workers are still off the job and holding the line at the railway’s headquarters. Meanwhile, CN Rail lifted its lockout on Thursday night and workers were set to return to work but instead issued a 72-hour strike notice warning they will be on the picket lines first thing Monday morning.
The federal labour board has ordered thousands of rail employees back to work after a bitter contract dispute shut down the country’s two major railways.

The decision from the Canada Industrial Relations Board imposes binding arbitration on the parties following a work stoppage at Canadian National and Canadian Pacific Kansas City that halted freight shipments and snarled commutes across the country since Thursday morning.

More to come.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

