Labour board orders thousands of rail employees back to work

Send this page to someone via email

The federal labour board has ordered thousands of rail employees back to work after a bitter contract dispute shut down the country’s two major railways.

Related Video 0:47 Trudeau addresses possible rail strike, says finding solution is in the ‘best interest of both sides’ Trudeau addresses possible rail strike, says finding solution is in the ‘best interest of both sides’

The decision from the Canada Industrial Relations Board imposes binding arbitration on the parties following a work stoppage at Canadian National and Canadian Pacific Kansas City that halted freight shipments and snarled commutes across the country since Thursday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.