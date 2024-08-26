Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

GO Transit operations impacted by railway dispute to resume Monday morning

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 26, 2024 6:12 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canada’s railway labour disruption could be sign of more unrest to come'
Canada’s railway labour disruption could be sign of more unrest to come
WATCH: Canada’s railway labour disruption could be sign of more unrest to come.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Thousands of Ontario riders will return to their normal commute this morning as a train line and station are set to resume service with the work stoppage by Canada’s two major railways coming to an end.

Metrolinx spokesperson Andrea Ernesaks said Sunday that services on the Milton GO line and at Hamilton GO station would start running again the next day, but added there may be some adjustments to schedules throughout the day as the agency restores normal service.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Ernesaks said Metrolinx will also have additional staff and shuttles on hand in the event it needs to deploy them, which she said is standard practice with a schedule change.

Commuters who use the Milton GO line and the Hamilton GO station were taken by surprise Thursday morning when a countrywide rail lockout by Canadian National Railway Co., and Canadian Pacific Kansas City shut down lines in major metropolitan areas.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The lockout impacted more than 9,000 rail workers, triggering a national work stoppage that affected freight traffic as well as 30,000 commuters in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver, who use trains running on CPKC-owned lines.

The stoppage ended just after midnight on Monday after the Canada Industrial Relations Board issued a decision Saturday ordering the companies and their workers to resume operations ahead of binding arbitration.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices