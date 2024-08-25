Menu

Canada

Downpour in Jasper National Park slows fires, but comes with warning

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 25, 2024 4:52 pm
1 min read
A devastated neighbourhood in west Jasper, Alberta on Monday August 19, 2024. Parks Canada says a weekend drenching of rain on parts of Jasper National Park is doing a lot to quell fire activity, but the wet weather also comes with a warning. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken. View image in full screen
A devastated neighbourhood in west Jasper, Alberta on Monday August 19, 2024. Parks Canada says a weekend drenching of rain on parts of Jasper National Park is doing a lot to quell fire activity, but the wet weather also comes with a warning. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken. AB
JASPER, Mich. — Parks Canada says a weekend drenching of rain on parts of Jasper National Park is doing a lot to quell fire activity, but the wet weather also comes with a warning.

In a daily update on the local wildfire situation, Parks Canada says parts of the national park received over 30 millimetres of rain on Friday night.

Cooler temperatures were also in the forecast, which the agency says could further decrease fire activity.

But Parks Canada cautions all that rain could make slopes and burned trees unstable, and gusty or shifting winds could cause fire-weakened trees with loose roots to fall.

The wildfire that prompted a weeks-long evacuation of the park and the Jasper townsite was declared “being held” last weekend.

Jasper National Park and the town are still closed to visitors, but Highway 16 through the park is open and the Icefields Parkway that connects Jasper to Banff and Lake Louise reopened to through traffic last week.

Parks Canada noted in its Saturday update that assessments of dangerous trees adjacent to highways in the park have only determined the routes are safe for people in vehicles.

It said only roads within the townsite and Pyramid Lake Road have been deemed safe for bicycling, running and walking.

Parks Canada says the encouraging progress crews have made in fighting the Jasper Wildfire Complex means the agency will now switch from daily updates to weekly ones, unless the fire becomes more active.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

