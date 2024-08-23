Calgary woman’s sudden death leaves her son, mother reeling and in need of help

Co-workers are rallying behind 52-year-old Pei Geng’s 75-year-old mother and eight-year-old son following her sudden death in July.

Geng died while on a trip to Barrier Lake. Her close friend who was with her at the time told Global News she became stuck in debris and mud after wading into the water and fell backwards. The friend said despite his best efforts rescuing her and performing CPR, she died on the shore.

RCMP said they are treating her death as a drowning and are still investigating. Last month they put out a public appeal for witnesses and are also seeking photos taken of Barrier Lake on July 13th.

Geng was the sole provider and caregiver for both her mother and her son. Her friends said it’s been a trying time for everyone.

“What’s super difficult here is she’s a single mom and she passed away; the life of her son has forever changed. What we want to do is have the whole society put some helping hands on this kid and this grandma to help this family go through this difficult time,” said Yusang Ye, a co-worker and friend.

Her mother is now doing everything she can to care for her grandson, including learning how to use a smartphone and navigate the transit system while also learning English.

She told Global News through a translator that her biggest hope is to stay healthy so she can support her grandson so that he can grow up happy.

A GoFundMe has been set up under Pei Geng’s name.

“On that heartbreaking day, Pei’s innocent, expectant pre-teen child was amongst the first to receive the devastating news and, out of necessity, had to translate and convey the heart-wrenching information to his grandmother due to her language barrier. The trauma and sorrow of experiencing such a loss in such an intimate way are beyond words,” the GoFundMe campaign reads.

Geng Pei was described as an active, loving mother who cherished nature, hiking and exercise.

“She was not only a pillar in her family but also a cherished member of our community and workplace. Her positive spirit, dedication, and kindness touched many lives. Her passing has not only left a void in everyone’s hearts but also immediate financial challenges and barriers for her loved ones.”

The fund has raised more than $14,000 so far and the funds will be used to support the grandmother and child by covering essential expenses directly accessible to them, such as those needed for funeral services, necessary legal fees, day-to-day bills and educational assistance for her son.

