Hiker reported missing in Kananaskis Country found dead

Send this page to someone via email

A Calgary hiker reported missing in Kananaskis Country has been found dead, RCMP said.

Mounties received a report of a 24-year-old missing hiker in the Rocky Mountain wilderness area west of the city just before 10 a.m. Monday.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

They alerted Kananaskis Emergency Services, which said a conservation officer was on the way to find the trailhead where the hiker may have started.

Shortly after, the hiker’s vehicle was found and by noon the person was found dead on the western slope of Mount Smuts.

A news release from the RCMP did not say how the hiker died, but did state the death is not considered suspicious.

RCMP told Global News the initial investigation suggests the Calgary man died as a result of a fall from height.