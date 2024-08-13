Menu

Canada

Hiker reported missing in Kananaskis Country found dead

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 13, 2024 2:07 pm
1 min read
File photo of a hiking trail on Yamnuska, in Alberta's Bow Valley Wildland Provincial Park, part of Kananaskis Country, is shown in June 2017. View image in full screen
File photo of a hiking trail on Yamnuska, in Alberta's Bow Valley Wildland Provincial Park, part of Kananaskis Country, is shown in June 2017. Colette Derworiz/ The Canadian Press
A Calgary hiker reported missing in Kananaskis Country has been found dead, RCMP said.

Mounties received a report of a 24-year-old missing hiker in the Rocky Mountain wilderness area west of the city just before 10 a.m. Monday.

They alerted Kananaskis Emergency Services, which said a conservation officer was on the way to find the trailhead where the hiker may have started.

Shortly after, the hiker’s vehicle was found and by noon the person was found dead on the western slope of Mount Smuts.

Trending Now

A news release from the RCMP did not say how the hiker died, but did state the death is not considered suspicious.

RCMP told Global News the initial investigation suggests the Calgary man died as a result of a fall from height.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

