Biden speaks to Zelenskyy, pledges U.S. military aid for Ukraine Independence Day

U.S. President Joe Biden spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday and announced a new military aid package ahead of Ukraine’s Independence Day on Saturday, their offices said.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who also spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umerov on Friday, said on social media the package was worth US$125 million.

In the call with Zelenskyy, Biden reaffirmed Washington’s support, which the White House called “unwavering,” for Ukraine in its war with Russia.

The aid package includes air-defense missiles, counter-drone equipment, anti-armor missiles and ammunition, the White House said in its statement.

The calls came ahead of Ukraine’s independence day.

“Ukraine critically needs the supply of weapons from the announced packages, particularly additional air defense systems for the reliable protection of cities, communities, and critical infrastructure,” Zelenskyy said in a statement after call released by his office.

After seizing Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of its neighbor in February 2022. The United States has since provided military assistance and aid to Ukraine while also imposing sanctions on Moscow over the invasion.

Washington has provided Ukraine with more than US$50 billion worth of military aid since 2022.

The war escalated on Aug. 6 when Ukraine sent thousands of soldiers over the border into Russia’s western Kursk region. Kyiv has since announced a string of battlefield successes, but Russian forces continue to steadily inch forward in eastern Ukraine.

Separately on Friday, the United States imposed sanctions on more than 400 entities and individuals for supporting Russia’s war effort in Ukraine, including Chinese companies that U.S. officials believe are helping Moscow skirt Western sanctions and build up its military.

International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen announced earlier this week that Canada will will provide $5.7 million in humanitarian aid for Ukrainians after visiting Kyiv.

Ottawa says the announcement brings Canada’s humanitarian aid for Ukraine to $28.2 million this year.

—With additional files from the Canadian Press