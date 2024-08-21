Menu

Share

Canada

Canada pledges $5.7M aid for Ukraine as minister visits Kyiv

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 21, 2024 7:58 am
1 min read
Is Canadian military equipment aiding Ukraine's counteroffensive against Russia?
Is Canadian military equipment aiding Ukraine's counteroffensive against Russia?
International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen says Canada will provide $5.7 million for Ukrainians to meet their basic needs.

Ottawa says it’s maintaining solidarity with Ukraine two-and-a-half years into Russia’s full-scale invasion as Hussen visits Kyiv.

The trip has a focus on children, with Hussen visiting the main children’s hospital, which was damaged by a Russian missile in July.

The funding includes $2 million for Save the Children Canada, which has helped Ukrainian kids with food, education and psychosocial support.

Kursk offensive: Ukraine hopes incursion changes outcome of Russia's war

Another $3.5 million will go toward medical and mental-health services provided by International Medical Corps UK, and $200,000 is set aside for the UN humanitarian service.

Hussen’s office says the aid will help displaced people access water and shelter, and help with child protection and mitigating gender-based violence.

Ottawa says the announcement brings Canada’s humanitarian aid for Ukraine to $28.2 million this year.

Canada announced in June that it would send $10 million over five years to UNICEF for a project supporting Ukrainian youth, including children who have returned from Russia.

Last year, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin and a senior official over the war crime of unlawfully deporting children to Ukraine.

“We will continue to work with our partners to help reunite Ukrainian families, address pressing humanitarian needs, and ensure the country’s recovery and reconstruction,” Hussen wrote in a statement.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

